Pierce County Council candidate shoots at man accused of stealing his property

Harris told police he fired his gun in self-defense after a man was driving toward him at a high rate of speed.

TACOMA, Wash. — A candidate running for Pierce County Council is under investigation for shooting at a suspected car thief.

Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris told police he shot at the suspected thief in self-defense on Monday, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Boy Scout office at 4802 S. 19th St. around 4:48 p.m. on May 30 after receiving a report that Harris had found his stolen property near a homeless encampment nearby.

Harris told police a man living at the encampment threatened him when he went to retrieve his property. While officers were checking the encampment, the suspect drove past officers toward the Boy Scout parking lot, according to TPD. Officers then reported hearing shots fired.

When officers went back to the parking lot, Harris told police the suspect was driving toward him at a high rate of speed. Harris said he feared for his life and fired shots at the car. The suspect then fled southbound, away from the scene.

Officers confirmed Harris had a valid concealed pistol license and that the firearm was registered to him. The gun was taken as evidence.

Around 5:14 p.m. the same day, the car the man was driving was found unoccupied near South 31st and Washington Street. The man was later found back at the encampment with facial injuries, according to TPD.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. After he is released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into jail for first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.