On Tuesday, the Pierce County Council passed its budget for 2019. That includes money to explore the development of tiny homes in unincorporated Pierce County.

“This is just planning in advance," said Pierce County Councilmember Rick Talbert.

The county will set aside $250,000 to map out how tiny home development could be established.

"I've spent the last couple of years researching and looking at what other communities are doing.

Every community that I've talked with is dealing with the same thing,” said Talbert.

"Because of the housing crunch in the Puget Sound region, we're looking at trying to maximize the land better. And we have lots of parcels in Pierce County and the City of Tacoma and other places that could have accessory dwelling units, smaller units built on them. This gives us an option that we are looking at that as a potential housing solution."

While the proposal passed Tuesday, there were concerns raised about who would be living in the tiny homes, if or when they come to Pierce County.

"I wanted to make sure that we didn't have sex offenders, drug abusers, people actively using drugs. We have a lot of people that may be criminally insane moving into these things," said Pierce County Councilmember Pam Roach.

She put forth several amendments including everything from prohibiting dogs and cats from living there, establishing a curfew for unemployed residents, and submitting residents to random drug testing.

These amendments were not approved by the council.

“This amendment is out of order in accordance with council rules and procedures found at 1.28.090, which is no amendment to any ordinance shall be allowed which shall change the scope and object of the ordinance,” said Councilmember Doug Richardson.

We asked Pierce County Councilmember Pam Roach how the county should respond to the growing homeless crisis.

"You put a new entry to the jail and people can get fed and can go outside. We're going to make sure you have the services you need," she said.

For now, Councilmember Talbert said he wanted to set the record straight: that tiny housing development is about creating other options for a growing region.

"There were some concerns and misinformation that got out. But in the end, it was passed unanimously by the council and again it will give us the opportunity to be prepared for this when it comes," Talbert said.

