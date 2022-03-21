Pierce County adopts new plan to address homelessness

Theresa Power-Curtis is a longtime community advocate who’s seen the ebb and flow of homeless people and witnessed different tactics to address the issue.



“There’s a whole group of people who’ve moved in here who I don’t know yet because of the sweeps,” she said referring to a sidewalk encampment in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. “All we’re doing is we’re forcing people to move, and it doesn’t help anybody,” she continued.



Despite the new tents in her neighborhood, she says she feels hopeful.



“It’s the first time I’ve really seen the county really recognize just how big a deal homelessness is and how we’re not going to end it by doing a patchwork.”



Last week the Pierce County Council passed and funded a new nine million dollar “comprehensive plan to end Homelessness.” The money will fund everything from new temporary shelters to a brand-new regional office that will oversee the progress – a unified approach to the problem.



“This puts a really humanistic side to things. Asking the questions ‘how can we help you and what do support services look like for you?’ Ultimately how can we put you in long-term permanent housing?” said John Barbee the Community Services Program Manager for Pierce County Human Services.



Homelessness is a problem that always existed but one that the county says was exacerbated over the last three years.



“I think when COVID hit initially that’s what really kind of ripped the band-aid open and put the problem right in front of us,” Barbee continued.