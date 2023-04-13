Pack of dogs running wild in Pierce County now receiving treatment at Humane Society

The Humane Society is caring for 14 husky mixes between 5 months and 5 years old who were running wild in the Ashford area for weeks.

TACOMA, Wash — Over a dozen husky mixes were running as a wild pack in the Ashford area of Pierce County for the past several weeks, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Pierce County Animal Control caught 14 of the dogs and brought them to the humane society where they're currently receiving care.

Many of the dogs were scared and nervous when they arrived but have shown signs of friendliness toward the staff, according to a press release.

The dogs are receiving enrichment and medical treatment, as well as vaccinations and surgeries to spay and neuter them. The dogs vary in age from 5 months to 5 years old.

The wild dog pack is the latest influx of new animals receiving care at the humane society. Earlier this year over 240 rabbits were confiscated from a property in Puyallup, which was the largest intake ever in a single day for the shelter and one of the largest intakes overall on record.

The shelter is at maximum capacity with the new animals. There are over 170 dogs in the shelter's care and over 400 animals being cared for by staff, putting a strain on resources and employees.

The community is asked to open up their homes to an animal by adopting.

To boost adoptions, the shelter is offering name-your-price adoptions for dogs over 2 years old from April 13 through April 30.

The shelter has over 60 adoptable dogs. Adoptable dogs have had wellness exams, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines and are microchipped with national registration.