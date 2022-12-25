Over 7,000 left without power after two Tacoma Power substation facilities attacked

Tacoma Public Utilities and law enforcement are investigating the incident.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 7,000 people were left without power after two Tacoma Power substation facilities in east Pierce County were attacked Sunday morning, Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) said.

The TPU outage map shows most of the customers without power are located in the Graham area, and as of 10:30 a.m. there were over 6,700 TPU customers still without power.

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary call at the Tacoma Public Utilities substation at 22312 46th Avenue E just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Although nothing was stolen, someone vandalized and damaged equipment inside, which caused a power outage in the area.

Deputies were then notified of a second burglary call at a substation at 8820 224th Street E, also with nothing stolen and damage to equipment.

PCSO is actively investigating but there are no suspects at this time.