One person killed in early morning house fire in Tacoma

The fire was the second major residential fire for Tacoma firefighters Wednesday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — One person is dead following a house fire in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

The Tacoma Fire Department responded around 5 a.m. to the fire, located near S 48th Street and Pacific Avenue.

On arrival, crews reported flames in about one-fourth of the house.

Firefighters began their fire attack and entered the house, finding one victim inside. Despite the efforts of the crews, the victim died as a result of the fire.

“The first-in medic company that was performing a search found a victim in the front room," said Assistant Fire Chief Alex Wilsie. "They were able to pull the victim from the fire and worked the victim for quite a bit of time. But unfortunately, and sadly, it resulted in a fire fatality this morning."

The fire was knocked down quickly after damaging the back half of the house.

Wilsie said that there were no reports of other residents in the house or any other injuries related to the fire.

We are sad to confirm that this incident has resulted in a fire fatality. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 15, 2021

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Wilsie said an update is possible Wednesday afternoon.

This was the second major residential fire for Tacoma firefighters of the morning.

The first one started before 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Yakima Avenue in a three-story structure. No victims were found in that fire.

Tacoma fire crews are arriving onscene of a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Yakima Ave. First in crew reported flames and smoke from the second floor on their arrival. The incident commander has requested 2 additional engine companies. Please avoid the area. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 15, 2021