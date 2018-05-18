Tacoma city leaders are seizing an opportunity on the heels Seattle's new controversial head tax.

The Pierce County Chamber of Commerce posted a video on YouTube this week, touting its tax-free business climate, lower cost of living and higher quality of life.

"No head tax here," says the video. "The South Sound is the place for jobs."

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a compromise proposal Monday on the hotly-debated employee head tax that aims to help the city's affordable housing and homeless crisis. Under the new terms, big businesses will be taxed $275 per full time employee per year.

The tax is expected to raise between $45 million and $49 million a year for affordable housing and homeless services, with a sunset clause January 1, 2024. It would only impact businesses with over $20 million a year in gross revenue, and will begin on January 1, 2019.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed the head tax into law Wednesday. The Seattle head tax is the largest in U.S. history.

