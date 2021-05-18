No charges for man who shot alleged car prowler in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a man who told police he shot an alleged car prowler over the weekend.
Adam Faber, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, said Tuesday that all indications show that the 32-year-old man acted in self-defense after the alleged car prowler advanced on him while holding an object to use as a weapon.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the 2500 block of South G Street in Tacoma. The man saw someone prowling his car and shot him after a confrontation, according to Tacoma police.
The 40-year-old shooting victim ran.
He was later taken to the hospital after the shooter called 911.