No charges for man who shot alleged car prowler in Tacoma

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office believes a man who shot an alleged car prowler was acting in self-defense.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a man who told police he shot an alleged car prowler over the weekend.

Adam Faber, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, said Tuesday that all indications show that the 32-year-old man acted in self-defense after the alleged car prowler advanced on him while holding an object to use as a weapon.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 2500 block of South G Street in Tacoma. The man saw someone prowling his car and shot him after a confrontation, according to Tacoma police.

The 40-year-old shooting victim ran.