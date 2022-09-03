Neighbors raising money to help beloved Tacoma market hit by burglar

The Delightful Neighborhood Market is one of several businesses in the Tacoma area with boarded windows due to crime.

TACOMA, Wash. — On a typical Wednesday night, the Delightful Neighborhood Market in Tacoma is the spot for Scarlett Davis' favorite desserts.

"Ice cream and candy," said 6-year-old Scarlett.

But on March 9, the business was boarded up with a note that read, "Get well soon Delightful!" The boards are covering the giant hole left after a burglar drove a pick-up truck into the business overnight Tuesday.

Owners Aaron and Jeana Skiles believe the burglar was planning to steal the store's ATM, which happened to be out of order. The burglar took a handful of items before they fled.

"It was shocking. It was surreal because we thought our store? We're not even on the beaten path, we're hidden. It's only neighbors," said Jeana Skiles.

Scarlett's mother, Madeline Ervin, calls the Delightful Neighborhood Market, located at 4818 North 45th St. in Tacoma, a staple of the area.

"It's a delight in our neighborhood. It's been a bright light since they've been here," Ervin said. "We're only a block from here so it feels really close to home and there's just been a lot of stuff happening in the neighborhood."

The market is one of several businesses in Tacoma with boarded windows due to crime.

The city recently opened applications for grants to help pay for window replacements. The grants provide commercial enterprises in Tacoma city limits to seek funding up to $2,000. The city has $300,000 to distribute from the American Rescue Plan Act. Applications are due by March 28.

Ervin, who also owns a small business in Tacoma, wants to see additional action from the city.

"Widows are, honestly, the least I think of our worries. A window can be replaced, but people aren't safe. This is now a safe thing," said Ervin, pointing at the damage to the market.

The Skiles said they'd like to see more patrols for their neighborhood. They are encouraged Tacoma's new Police Chief Avery Moore is looking to hire additional officers.

Ervin started a GoFundMe for the Delightful Neighborhood Market. The fund passed it's goal of $10,000 in 24 hours and was filled with messages of support.

"I was like, OK community, we've done it over and over because we've had to," Ervin said.

Scarlett said she wanted to help by donating her piggybank funds.

Ervin said they're looking at ways to help kids in the neighborhood fundraise.