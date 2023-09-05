Sailor stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor and his wife killed in Narrows Bridge toll booth crash

Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Jeremy Kirkmeyer was identified as the sailor killed in the crash on Friday.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A sailor stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor and his wife were identified as the two people who died in a car crash at the Narrows Bridge Toll Booth Plaza on Friday.

According to preliminary information, a pickup truck traveling east on state Route 16 did not slow down as it entered the toll plaza. The truck had cruise control on, according to Washington State Patrol.

The truck crossed traffic lanes and struck the car that Fire Control Technician 2nd Class Jeremy Kirkmeyer and his wife, 30-year-old Torrey Kirkmeyer, were riding in, forcing it forward into the toll booth. Both were killed.

The two occupants of the truck, a 61-year-old driver and a 63-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One of them was discharged on Sunday, according to hospital officials.

According to a statement from Submarine Group 9, located on Kitsap-Bangor, Jeremy Kirkmeyer was assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine the USS Chicago. The group said Naval Base Kitsap and Submarine Readiness Squadron 31 have chaplains and counselors available to support sailors and their family members.