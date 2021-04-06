Metro Parks is challenging Tacoma residents to hit the trails

Anyone who completes five challenges or logs 25 miles on the trail system before June 20 will be entered to win prizes.

TACOMA, Wash. — In honor of National Trails Day, Tacoma Metro Parks is challenging residents to get out on the trail system.

The Tacoma Trails Challenge asks residents to pick out five out of 18 challenges or log 25 miles on Tacoma trails for a chance to win prizes. Participants are encouraged to snap photos along the way.

Once participants have completed the five challenges they can fill out a finisher form and be entered into a drawing.

Tacoma Metro Parks says the event has challenges for everyone, including educational walks for families, an art walk through downtown Tacoma, a stroll through Point Defiance Park, or Northwest Trek. There's even a kayak challenge.

"In the Puget Sound region, we don't really think about our waterways as these really great ways to explore nature. So that's kind of like a blue trail challenge," said Nancy Johnson, communications manager for Metro Parks.

If you plan to take part, Metro Parks has one piece of advice.

"Think about how to make it fun. I have a group of girlfriends that I grew up with and we go walking on the weekends, and so I sent the challenge to them and it was really fun to have each of them say which thing they thought would be cool for us to do," Johnson said.