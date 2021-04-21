Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening at Tacoma Dome

The goal will be to vaccinate more than 1,000 people each day for six weeks.

TACOMA, Wash. — A COVID-19 vaccination site is opening at the Tacoma Dome with a goal of providing an estimated 34,000 doses per day.

The Pierce County Department of Emergency Management will open the site April 27. It will remain open for six weeks.

The goal will be to vaccinate at least 1,170 people and provide approximately 34,000 doses each day.

The plan is to offer the Pfizer vaccine so the site can serve everyone 16 and older.

The site will only do first-dose vaccinations for the first three weeks.

The drive-thru site will operate from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, except holidays.

“We want to beat this virus as quickly as possible, and now our residents have a convenient and easy way to get vaccinated,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “I encourage everyone to make an appointment at the Tacoma Dome as soon as possible so they protect themselves, their loved ones and our community.”

The county will continue operating other vaccination sites. To register, visit FindYourCovidShot.com. Call 253-798-8900 for assistance.

Since it began mass vaccination events in January, the county's Department of Emergency Management has vaccinated more than 50,000 people.

However, Pierce County was one of three to move back a phase in the state's reopening plan after the case and hospitalization rates broke the established threshold. Gov. Jay Inslee announced counties must fail two metrics, case rate over two weeks and hospitalization rate over one week, to be moved back one phase.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department officials recently said cases have been on the rise since March.