Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma moving to new building

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma is planning to move to a new building by the end of 2024. Construction is slated to begin in early 2021.

TACOMA, Wash. — Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma will be moving to a new building, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Mary Bridge Children’s has shared building space with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital for more than 30 years.

The new building will be located across the street on sites currently occupied by Jackson Hall, the Jackson Hall parking garage, and the east wing of the Mary Bridge Children’s Health Center.

“This new hospital will give our regents, kids, and families the brand-new state-of-the-art children’s hospital that they deserve, for care close to home with a support network that is so important to them when a child is sick and injured,” said hospital President Jeff Poltawsky.

The new hospital will have a pediatric emergency department, 10 operating room, a Hematology/Oncology clinic and infusion center, and all private rooms in the Medical/Surgical and Pediatric Intensive Care units.

Construction of the new building is expected to begin in early 2021. Officials anticipate the new facility will open its doors by the end of 2024.