Mother asks public for any information after son was murdered in Tacoma

Without a suspect behind bars, she is pleading for anyone with information about his murder to come forward so her family can find closure and accountability.

TACOMA, Wash. — It was a Mother's Day unlike any other for one local mom as she reflected on her grief-- and her journey for justice.

"My firstborn is not here. So, it's completely different, that’s for sure," said La Jonna Johnson.

Johnson's firstborn son Lehman "Charrod" Tucker, 20, died April 18 when somebody shot him six times in the torso.

“But we can't get closure, really, until we have that person in jail," she said.

Tucker, who was also the father of two infant sons, was known to be kind and thoughtful, according to Johnson.

The Johnsons said it started on the 700 block of Yakima Avenue when their son went outside of his apartment to try and break up a potential confrontation between his roommate’s new girlfriend and ex-girlfriend.

“She had sent a picture of a gun to her and just said, ‘Bang, bang, I'm on my way,’” said Johnson. “He said, I’m not going to have this happen where I lay my head, and he went down first.”

She continued, “It was just the ex-girlfriend coming in to kind of start trouble, and then someone-- out of nowhere-- came with a ski mask on and shot him six times in the torso as he was walking away.”

Now the Johnsons are pleading with the public to help them find their son’s killer, who they believe was in the same car as the ex-girlfriend.

“Our son was trying to de-escalate a situation, and got caught in the crossfire,” said Emmanuel Johnson, his father.

Police later found probable cause for the arrest of an 18-year-old woman and they took her into custody on a first-degree murder charge, but the Johnsons said that charge was later dropped.

A spokesperson for Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office told KING 5 on May 4, “We asked for additional investigation into this incident and [the suspect] was released.”

“The prosecutor said there was just wasn't enough to hold her,” added La Jonna Johnson. “So that was just devastating, you know?”

Tacoma police said they are continuing to investigate to try and track down the killer, and a spokesperson said the department urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (253) 591-5959 or submit to their tip line here.

“Anyone that knows anything, speak up,” said La Jonna Johnson.

Because as Mother’s Day comes to an end, the Johnsons’ grief continues— and Monday will have been their son’s 21st birthday.