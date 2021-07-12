Man files excessive force claim against 2 Tacoma officers

Two Tacoma officers involved in the death of Manny Ellis are accused of using excessive force during an arrest of a man in 2019.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis are accused of using excessive force in an unrelated incident three months before their fatal encounter with Ellis.

Timothy Rankine and Masyih Ford are named in a new tort claim against the city of Tacoma, stemming from the 2019 arrest of Dustin Dean.

A cellphone video shows the officers dragging Dean down a flight of stairs before Rankine kneels on his back as he lies prone, complaining the officers are hurting him.