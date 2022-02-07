Man dies at hospital after being shot in south Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man died at a hospital in Tacoma Monday morning after being shot, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).
At 10 a.m., officers responded to the hospital with a report of a male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. The man later died.
Officers gathered preliminary information indicating the shooting took place in the 8800 block of S. Hosmer Street, which is just south of S. 84th Street.
Detectives and crime scene technicians are heading to the Hosmer Street scene as well as the hospital for further investigation.
No details about a suspect have been released.
This shooting comes just a day after and less than 5 miles away from a shooting that left a man dead when shots came through the window of a Tacoma restaurant.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
