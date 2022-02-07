Man dies at hospital after being shot in south Tacoma

The man was dropped off around 10 a.m. at the hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man died at a hospital in Tacoma Monday morning after being shot, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

At 10 a.m., officers responded to the hospital with a report of a male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. The man later died.

Officers gathered preliminary information indicating the shooting took place in the 8800 block of S. Hosmer Street, which is just south of S. 84th Street.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are heading to the Hosmer Street scene as well as the hospital for further investigation.

At 10 am officers responded to a local hospital for an adult male dropped off with a gunshot wound. The male died at the hospital. Preliminary info is showing the shooting occurred in the 8800 blk of S Hosmer St. Detectives & crime scene technicians are responding to both scenes. pic.twitter.com/4DveSQozWS — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 7, 2022

Here’s a look at this scene near the back side of one of the hotels here on Hosmer. @KING5Seattle https://t.co/Fvg1GSMN5B pic.twitter.com/OSzhbA3YKo — Jordan Treece (He/Him) (@JTreece406) February 7, 2022

No details about a suspect have been released.

This shooting comes just a day after and less than 5 miles away from a shooting that left a man dead when shots came through the window of a Tacoma restaurant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.