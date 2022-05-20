Suspect in murder of 24-year-old Tacoma mother charged

Friends say Elisia Simpson, who they knew as 'CeCe,' loved her 2, 3 and 5 year old children more than anything.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tellieun Harvey, 21, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 24-year-old Elisia "CeCe" Simpson, on Friday.

A judge ordered Harvey stay in custody on a no-bond hold until a competency hearing on June 3.

Simpson was known by friends as a devoted mother who they said loved her 2, 3 and 5 year old children more than anything else.

"She was a great mom, she was a great person, she was a great friend, literally, great coworker, great employee, great everything," said friend Autumn Young, who attended the court hearing to learn the latest in the case. "Everything about her was just great. There's not one bad thing I can ever say about Elisia. Ever. She is my family."

According to probable cause documents, Tacoma police were called out to the Pacific Manor Apartments on May 17 for a welfare check after a neighbor witnessed several children alone. They reported one of the children said their mother had been shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Officers found Simpson on a bed in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, interviews with several witnesses led them to Harvey. Detectives contacted his mother, who said that when she interacted with him, he appeared to be in a mental health crisis and had not been taking his medications. She took him to the hospital, after which he was transported to a behavioral health center.

Detectives arrested Harvey Wednesday. He faced a judge Friday.

Young said loved ones are deeply hurting due to the loss of Simpson. She said Simpson had big goals for her children's future, and she hopes everyone who loved her can come together to provide for them. She also asks that everyone be respectful of Simpson's life and take it seriously when discussing the case.