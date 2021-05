A 32-year-old was arrested for first-degree assault after he said he found someone prowling his vehicle and shot him.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for first-degree assault after he told police he shot an alleged car prowler Sunday night.

The man said he saw the 40-year-old male victim prowling his car in the 2500 block of South G Street and, after a confrontation, shot him, according to Tacoma police.

The shooting victim ran.

The shooter called 911 and followed the man.