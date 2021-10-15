Man arrested after murder of 28-year-old woman in Spanaway

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Tacoma Friday after a murder in Spanaway this week.

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County detectives arrested a 39-year-old man Friday in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Spanaway earlier this week.

The man was arrested at a house in Tacoma near 58th and Mullen Street South. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

Earlier this week, a woman was found with a gunshot wound near the side of the road on 208th Street East, just east of Mountain Hwy in Spanaway. She died at the scene.