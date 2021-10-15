Man arrested after murder of 28-year-old woman in Spanaway

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County detectives arrested a 39-year-old man Friday in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Spanaway earlier this week.
The man was arrested at a house in Tacoma near 58th and Mullen Street South. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.
Earlier this week, a woman was found with a gunshot wound near the side of the road on 208th Street East, just east of Mountain Hwy in Spanaway. She died at the scene.
Detectives determined the man and woman were in an altercation before her death. They tracked the suspect to a house in Tacoma and are securing a search warrant to check for evidence related to the deadly shooting.