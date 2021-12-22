Hilltop business owners eagerly await Tacoma light rail extension

The project, slated for completion in 2022, will make it easier for people to move between Downtown Tacoma and the Hilltop neighborhood.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Link light rail extension will make it easier for riders to travel around the Hilltop neighborhood, making it easier for customers to get to Hilltop businesses.

Cassandra Williams has big plans for her bakery, Love By The Slice, and she says Tacoma’s light rail can play a big part in making that happen.

“They can get on the tram, ride around the Hill, get off right on the corner of 11th and MLK, which is where we’re located, and come and get a cupcake. We think that’s phenomenal!” she said.

Sound Transit authorities say a planned expansion will add a little over two miles to the light rail line and be up and running by fall 2022.

The $217 million dollar project will add six new stations to the line, connecting the Hilltop to Union Station and the Tacoma Dome.

Sound Transit estimates the light rail will serve 2,000-4,000 riders a day by 2026.

Putting together a project like this is no small feat, and Williams says dealing with the construction right outside her location was a bit of a headache.

But she feels it’ll be more than worth the trouble once everything’s done.

“We think it’s going to be a fantastic expansion for our city,” Williams said. “It’s going to bring new business here.”

Businesses aren’t the only ones who’ll benefit.

Congressman Derek Kilmer spent the day overlooking the progress of the light rail and hearing about the potential benefit the transit system could bring to riders trying to get to Tacoma General Hospital and other clinics along the line.

Kilmer stated that Tacoma won’t have to wait for the expansion to finish to reap its benefits, which is why the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was so important.

“Part of the rationale behind the infrastructure bill was both putting people to work now on projects like this, but also laying the foundation for economic opportunity over the long haul,” he explained. “That’s what I think projects like this will do for the Hilltop and the whole Medical Mile.”

Meanwhile, Williams can’t wait to become a potential rest stop for riders on the new line and take her business to the next level.