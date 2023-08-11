LCB seizes 50 pounds of cannabis from unlicensed retailer accused of 'illegal activity'

The business is also accused of operating an unlicensed smoking lounge.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Around 50 pounds of cannabis was seized by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) Thursday from an unlicensed Tacoma business after an investigation.

The source of the seized cannabis is under investigation, and LCB says it is recommending charges against the owners of the operation.

"Caveman Medicine" allegedly was making unlicensed cannabis sales out of 1305 South 56th Street. In the past few months, LCB officers have gone undercover and made multiple purchases of cannabis from the store. In accordance with the Tacoma Police Department, LCB obtained and eventually executed a search warrant of the business on Wednesday morning.

Among the seized cannabis was a "large" quantity of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused edible products being offered for sale. LCB said many of the items would have been illegal in the regulated marketplace, finding products that exceeded THC serving size limits and offering products that are especially appealing to children.

Caveman Medicine also allegedly had a lounge smoking area, also marketing itself as an illegal cannabis club.

LCB said it is recommending charges to the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office for unlawful possession and delivery of a controlled substance and operation of a cannabis club.