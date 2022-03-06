Kitsap County Sheriff's Office to take over shooting investigation involving council candidate

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office asked another agency to take over the investigation to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation into a Tacoma shooting involving a Pierce County Council candidate after the prosecutor’s office raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

Candidate Josh Harris is accused of shooting at a suspected car thief outside a Boy Scout office this week in what Harris told police was self-defense.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett requested Friday the Tacoma Police Department turn over the investigation to a third party after Robnett learned the union representing Tacoma police officers endorsed Harris in his council bid and that Harris had paid for suites at Rainiers games for members in the past.

“Without determining whether an actual conflict of interest exists, there is at least an appearance of a conflict that could undermine people’s confidence in the investigation,” the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore agreed with Robnett’s recommendation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The shooting happened May 30. Harris told police he had found his stolen property near a homeless encampment, and that a man who was living at the encampment threatened him when he tried to get it back.

While police were checking the encampment, the man drove past officers toward the Boy Scout parking lot.

Harris told police the man was driving toward him at a high rate of speed. Harris said he feared for his life and fired shots at the car.

The man fled the scene but was later found at the encampment with a gunshot wound to his head and hand.