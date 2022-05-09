JBLM soldier dies in Tacoma car crash

Specialist Christofer Wheeler, 19, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group.

TACOMA, Wash. — A solider based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord died in a car crash in Tacoma Sunday, May 8.

Specialist Christofer Wheeler, 19, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group. Details of the crash were not immediately available.

Wheeler was born in Columbia, South Carolina. He attended Ridge View High School, graduating in 2020.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 26, 2020 as a culinary specialist.

Wheeler went through Basic Combat Training, then Advanced Individual Training. He then attended U.S. Army Airborne School in May of last year, qualifying on the T-11 parachute and earning the "Paratrooper" title.

He was assigned to his first duty station at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“Spc. Wheeler was a hard-working soldier who brought joy and positivity into the lives of the soldiers he worked with,” said Col. Ryan Ehrler, commander of 1st SFG (A). “We mourn the loss of our brother and will always be grateful for his service to our nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Spc. Wheeler’s family.”

Wheeler’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.