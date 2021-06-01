Incumbent Victoria Woodards leads in Tacoma's primary mayoral race

Incumbent Victoria Woodards faced off against two challengers, Jamika Scott and Steve Haverly in the primary for Tacoma mayor.

TACOMA, Wash. — Incumbent Victoria Woodards took a strong lead in the primary mayoral race Tuesday night.

After an initial ballot count, Woodards had 53% of the vote.

Steve Haverly is trailing with 34% of the vote, followed by Jamika Scott, with 13% of the vote.

Woodards, who has been mayor since 2018, has lived in the City of Tacoma for nearly her whole life.

In her re-election campaign, Woodards made a promise of re-building the community post-pandemic, offering safety and what she calls “fiscal prudence.”

Woodards holds the support of many critical government leaders, including Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and U.S Senator Patty Murray (D).

As for her opponents, this campaign was some of their first ventures into the political world.

Jamika Scott, is not your typical political candidate.

From Hilltop, Scott ran for mayor in order to offer a “fresh perspective” to her hometown. The co-founder of Tacoma Action Collective, Scott believes in giving her community a voice, and wanted to use a Mayor platform in order to rally for mental health, create livable wages and “invest” in the city’s youth.

One of her top visions involves switching the Port of Tacoma to renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels in order to create jobs and protect the environment.