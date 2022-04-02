Work to clear Tacoma homeless encampment begins Friday

The city said the camp has become a public safety hazard after several fires were set in this area.

TACOMA, Wash. — The city is working to clear an encampment under the Tacoma freeway Friday after concerns were raised that one of the largest camps in Pierce County is becoming a safety hazard.

Activity at the camp, located on Puyallup Avenue under Interstate 705 and blocks away from the Tacoma Dome, began picking up Friday morning as people were seen moving items and structures around.

City workers were seen at the camp Friday morning, and the city said outreach with people at the camp is continuing. The clearing is anticipated to take a week. The city said it counted 68 tents between two parking lots and a total of 26 people at the camp Thursday.

Homeless advocates said that the issue with these removals is disrupting these people's lives as they look for somewhere else to go.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill that would get homeless individuals off the streets within months. The bill would require jurisdictions across the state to not just clear homeless camps, but also offer resources and help people transition into safe housing.