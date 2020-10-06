Gov. Inslee announces new investigation into death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma

Manuel Ellis died while in custody in Tacoma in March.

TACOMA, Wash. — Saying he's "convinced" that the Pierce County Sheriff should not complete the investigation into Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old black man killed in Tacoma police custody, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new investigation must take place.

The county prosecutor, Inslee said, should not review the current investigation and make charging decisions and there must be an investigation done independent of Pierce County law enforcement.

“I came to this conclusion in consultation with Attorney General Bob Ferguson after the county prosecutor informed the state late yesterday that the Pierce County Sheriff’s department had officers at the scene when Mr. Ellis was detained and died," Inslee said. "In light of this new information, the county prosecutor believes that she has an irreconcilable conflict that would preclude her office from handling this case.

“Separately, we were informed that a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to a call for assistance and was at the scene briefly while Mr. Ellis was in custody and still alive," Inslee continued. "The patrol is obtaining details from that trooper."

State officials are working to determine who will conduct the investigation and who will make charging decisions.

” I want to offer my apologies to Mr. Ellis’ family who now will have to wait longer for the fair and thorough investigation this case demands and which they deserve," Inslee said.

Manuel Ellis died on March 3 in handcuffs while being restrained by Tacoma police.

Police say two Tacoma police officers asked Ellis if he needed help and when the officer stepped out of the car to talk, Ellis allegedly assaulted the officer, leading to the restraint.

The medical examiner found that Ellis' death was a homicide

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint and ruled Ellis’ death a homicide.