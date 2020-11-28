Food is Free Project helps neighbors in need in Tacoma

A movement to feed hungry neighbors has gained traction in Tacoma. The concept is simple: Take what you need, leave what you can.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Food is Free Project in Tacoma is making a difference one table at a time.

Food tables are filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, canned meats and other non-perishable items free for anyone to take.

The lineup changes daily, but the goal remains the same: Feeding families and connecting with neighbors, which couldn’t have come at a better time, especially this holiday season.

The concept is simple and there are no strings attached. Take what you need, leave what you can.

“I really don’t want to pry into people’s personal lives about what brought them here,” said Kari Whitney, who runs a table near her Tacoma home.

Whitney says people are appreciative and generous. The tables are part of worldwide movement, the Food is Free Project.

“It's not just for people who have great need," said Whitney. "It's for anyone who’s going to use the food.”

The movement encourages people to connect with their neighbors through growing and sharing food. They’re scattered all over Tacoma and neighboring cities. The response has been great, according to the Food is Free Tacoma social media posts and table managers.

“They are excited to see it. They say they’re excited to bring more stuff here and do a pantry cleanout. It’s very positive,” said Whitney.

During a time like this, with increased unemployment rates and as poverty rates continue to rise, Feeding America projects the number of food insecure could rise to more than 50 million this year. This includes 17 million children.

“Food is free. If you need the food, take it. If you’re going to eat the food, take it. If you can share the food, share it. It’s pretty simple,” said Whitney.

There are safety guidelines that must be followed. If you donate, here are a few rules to keep in mind:

No homemade food or open containers

Refrigerated food must be kept at 42 degrees or below

To keep the space sustainable, do not leave non-food items unless it's been approved by the table manager

Just ingredients for happy homes and full stomachs.