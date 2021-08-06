Firework fines in Tacoma would double under proposal

The Tacoma City Council will consider increasing the penalty on illegal fireworks from a Class 2 civil infraction to Class 1.

TACOMA, Wash. — Fines for illegally using fireworks would double under a proposal being considered by the Tacoma City Council Tuesday.

The maximum base fine for using fireworks would increase from $125 to $250. Additional charges could increase that total fine to $513.

Personal use of fireworks has been illegal in Tacoma since 1992. Only displays discharged by a professional at a permitted event are allowed.

However, fines have "done little to deter the illegal use of fireworks in Tacoma," an ordinance request states.

Between June 26, 2020 and July 6, 2020, the Tacoma Fire Department responded to 32 fireworks-related fires that caused more than $480,000 in damages, according to an ordinance request. During the same time period, the fire department treated six people for fireworks-related injuries.