Firefighters battle large boat fire at the Port of Tacoma

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from the fire overnight. The Tacoma Fire Department said any residents impacted by the smoke should shelter in place.

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a large ship fire in Tacoma Wednesday night.

Crews on scene said the fire was under control and almost extinguished around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Tacoma Fire Department responded to the fire on the 356-foot vessel Aleutian Falcon at the Port of Tacoma after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Alaskan fish processor was moored at Trident Seafoods on Pier 12 having work done when the fire started.

Tacoma Fireboat Destiny, West Pierce Fireboat Endeavor and several other fireboats attacked the fire from the water and were able to contain the blaze to the original vessel.

Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from State Route 509. Tacoma fire said any residents impacted by the smoke should shelter in place.

Fire officials said they were concerned about the 48,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard. Nearly 10,000 pounds of ammonia were also reported near the stern of the vessel.

This fire continues to burn but has been maintained to just the ship of origin. Crews have this fire well under control and the ammonia tanks that were of great concern have been continuously cooled and are intact at this time. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) February 18, 2021

At one point in the night, there was concern about an oil barge nearby.

Tacoma fire requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Ecology. The Coast Guard is monitoring for potential pollution and extended a safety zone to 1,500 yards overnight.