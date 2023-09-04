Fire continues burning over 40 hours after it ignited aboard Tacoma ship, shelter-in-place remains in effect

There were no injuries or spills linked to the explosion. The shelter-in-place order is still in effect for Northeast Tacoma, Brown's Point and Dash Point.

TACOMA, Wash. — A fire burning aboard a fishing ship moored in Tacoma prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order from the fire department over concerns about possible exposure to smoke.

The shelter-in-place order is in effect for the Northeast Tacoma, Browns Point and Dash Point neighborhoods. People living in those neighborhoods should limit time outdoors, according to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD).

In addition, the Hylebos Waterway is closed to commercial and recreational vessel traffic. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) deployed the Coast Guard Cutter Osprey and Station Seattle to enforce the closure.

We are assisting @TacomaFire with the fire aboard the Kodiak Enterprise in Tacoma. No spill, but responders have placed boom around the vessel as a precaution. Hylebos waterway currently closed. Air monitoring is in place. pic.twitter.com/1ZmVl1PQmq — Ecology - Southwest Region (@ecysw) April 8, 2023

The fire has been burning since Saturday morning on the Kodiak Enterprise moored at Trident Seafoods in the Hylebos Waterway in Tacoma.

A security guard for Trident Seafoods noticed smoke coming from the vessel at about 3 a.m. The fire reportedly began in the galley.

Three engineers were evacuated from the vessel safely. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is spreading below deck and flames have been spotted on the main deck of the ship at times throughout the day.

TFD, USCG, the Washington State Department of Ecology and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to the fire, among other agencies.

An acetylene tank on the ship exploded just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. The pressurized tank is generally used for welding. When the fire reached the tank, it combusted. There were no injuries or pollution linked to the explosion.

The ship is reported to have 55,000 gallons of diesel and 19,000 pounds of freon on board. The fire is thought to be about 100 feet from the freon tanks.

The heat from the fire could cause pressure to build in the freon tanks, according to USCG. The tanks are equipped with heat-activated pressure relief valves designed to kick in in an emergency situation.

While freon can be toxic if inhaled in a confined space or in large quantities, the freon released from the tanks into the atmosphere is not expected to be a health hazard, according to USCG.

The EPA is monitoring the air quality in the surrounding areas with the help of contractors from CTEH, an environmental consulting firm.

Responders are continuing to fight the fire by using cooling spray on the outside of the ship. A Coast Guard spokesperson said one challenge in fighting the fire involves making sure the ship remains stable to keep it from capsizing and polluting the water.

There are no signs of an oil spill. First responders preventatively deployed three layers of containment boom around the ship to protect the surrounding marine environment, according to USCG. Three skimmers and three boom boats are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We want to thank everyone for their prompt response and support,” said Joe Bundrant, CEO of Trident Seafoods. “This has been a challenging containment issue and we appreciate the ongoing efforts over this Easter weekend.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.