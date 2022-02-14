Deadly crash closes Portland Ave in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 53-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tacoma early Monday morning.
The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Portland Ave. Both directions of Portland Ave between E. 44th St. and E. 46th St. are currently closed.
According to police, the 53-year-old man ran a red light while driving southbound on Portland Ave and hit another vehicle. The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said two people in the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.