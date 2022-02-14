Deadly crash closes Portland Ave in Tacoma

Both directions of Portland Ave between E 44th St and E 46th St closed early Monday morning following a fatal crash.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 53-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tacoma early Monday morning.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Portland Ave. Both directions of Portland Ave between E. 44th St. and E. 46th St. are currently closed.

According to police, the 53-year-old man ran a red light while driving southbound on Portland Ave and hit another vehicle. The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two people in the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries.

On the scene of a deadly crash at Portland Ave and E 44 St in Tacoma. The driver who died ran a red light hitting another car. Two people inside that car have minor injuries @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/hvYz6E6yFQ — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) February 14, 2022

