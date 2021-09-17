Family sues over police death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma

Ellis's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Tacoma, Pierce County and several individual officers.

SEATTLE — The family of Manuel Ellis has sued over his death which happened while he was beaten and restrained by Tacoma police officers who have been charged criminally in his killing.

Attorneys for Ellis' sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, filed the civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court late Friday against the city of Tacoma, Pierce County and several individual officers.