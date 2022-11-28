Jury selection for trial against Pierce County sheriff began Monday

Ed Troyer is on trial after allegedly claiming to 911 that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him and then later walking back those statements.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer appeared in a courtroom for the first time on Monday as the jury selection process resumed.

Troyer faces two criminal charges for an incident where he allegedly accused a Black newspaper carrier of trying to kill him on the phone with 911, but retracted those statements when police arrived at the scene.

Troyer is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, both misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty.

Around a dozen potential jurors were interviewed on Monday. The defense and the prosecution attempted to see if any of the potential jurors harbored a bias for either side. Out of a pool of 75 candidates, there will be a final panel of six jurors along with four alternates.

The jury selection was supposed to begin last Monday but was postponed due to Troyer coming down with the flu. Troyer's attorney, Anne Bremner, argued for a delay because Troyer had a right to attend the selection. The court hopes to move forward with jury selection quickly now that Troyer is feeling better.

"We have the time, the jurors are here, it makes sense to use this time wisely, and theoretically, once we get done with this list, it'll make the voir dire more effective for counsel, hopefully," said Judge Jeffery Jahns from Kitsap County who is presiding over the case.

The trial comes over a year after Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Troyer related to the incident following an investigation requested by Gov. Jay Inslee after public outcry.