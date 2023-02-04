DUI driver strikes firetruck responding to DUI collision in Pierce County

In a separate incident on Sunday morning, a wrong-way driver struck and killed someone in another car on I-705 in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers had a busy weekend responding to DUI incidents throughout Pierce and Thurston counties.

Three people were arrested for DUIs after causing collisions on Saturday and Sunday. One person was killed after a wrong-way driver struck another car on I-705 in Tacoma.

"We got to be a team and we have to make sure to take care and keep each other safe," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer. He’s pleading with the community to make good decisions, that could prevent the worst from happening.

"That somebody who is impaired and still making the decision to drive will hit somebody else on the road," said Trooper Reyer.

He said it's not only a danger for other drivers and pedestrians but for the first responders on scene.

On Saturday morning, Tacoma police stopped a DUI driver on Interstate 5 who required medical attention. A Tacoma fire truck was blocking the HOV lane and left shoulder of I-5 while responding to the scene when a driver struck the right front side of the firetruck. That driver was also arrested for DUI. Luckily no one was injured.

"It's scary at times to be out there and try and help the community, be there for our community members and yet be very vulnerable to somebody who made a bad decision," said Trooper Reyer.

Early Sunday morning, an impaired driver was headed the wrong way on I-705 north when he struck another car. The DUI driver and a passenger in his car were injured in the collision. The driver of the other car was killed, and two passengers were sent to the hospital.

According to Trooper Reyer, Washington State Patrol has investigated 92 vehicle collisions involving impaired drivers in Pierce and Thurston counties so far this year. He said 68 of those cases resulted in property damage, another 14 caused injuries, and one death.

"This morning was the only fatality collision so far that can be directly linked to impaired driving but again it's one too many," said Trooper Reyer.

He said there are 68 troopers in Pierce and Thurston counties trying to keep the community safe. Now Reyer is calling on the public to do their part.

"Help us by making those good decisions, so we can all stay safe and go home to our families at the end of the day, citizens and first responders," said Trooper Reyer.