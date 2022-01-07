x
Tacoma

Driver arrested after running red light, crashing into Tacoma police vehicle

A Tacoma police vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday night after another driver ran a red light at the intersection of East 56th Street and Portland Avenue.

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested after crashing into a Tacoma Police Department (TPD) patrol vehicle late Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 56th Street and Portland Avenue East before 11:15 p.m.

According to the TPD, an officer was turning northbound onto Portland Avenue East when a southbound vehicle ran a red light and struck the patrol car.

Police said the driver who ran the red light fled the scene but was taken into custody “after a short foot pursuit.” 

The officer in the patrol vehicle is expected to be OK. The at-fault driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours before reopening to traffic around 2 a.m.

Tacoma police said the driver was arrested for hit-and-run attended and unlawful possession of a firearm.

