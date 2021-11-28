Driver arrested for fatal hit and run after witness follows him in Tacoma

A 911 call came in around 5:45 a.m. regarding a crash involving a pedestrian at East 44th Street and Portland Avenue.

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect in a fatal hit and run was arrested Sunday after a witness followed him long enough to get a license plate number and give the information to police.

A 911 call came in around 5:45 a.m. regarding a crash involving a pedestrian at East 44th Street and Portland Avenue. Patrol officers arrived within minutes but the suspect was gone.

The witness obtained the license plate number and gave it to police.

Officers found the 32-year-old driver and arrested him.

The driver was booked into Pierce County jail for vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, along with other charges.