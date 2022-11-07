Man who allegedly drove stolen car into occupied tent in Tacoma charged

Two people inside the tent were seriously injured in the crash on July 8.

TACOMA, Wash. — The 21-year-old man who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into an occupied tent along a Tacoma sidewalk July 8 was charged with two counts of vehicular assault and one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Michael Holford appeared in court Monday to correct an error in his last name and enter a not guilty plea, according to the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office. Bail was set at $10,000 with conditions of release.

On July 8, officers responded to the area of 1800 South Hosmer Street and found a 1999 Subaru Legacy that drove over the curb, destroying a tent with two people before hitting a telephone pole, according to probable cause documents.

A witness said the Subaru was driving fast before swerving to the right suddenly.

A female inside the tent was partially underneath the Subaru with injuries to her face and tire tracks on her stomach. She was taken to the hospital with a liver laceration, rib fractures and a possible spinal cord injury.

A male inside the tent was taken to the hospital for a leg fracture.

According to probable cause documents, Holford told officers his vehicle suffered a mechanical failure and drove off the road. He was "shirtless and sweaty," at the time and appeared "restless and was wringing his hands behind his back while handcuffed."

Holford admitted to having used methamphetamine the night before. He then admitted to "smoking a 'hit' from a pill about 40 minutes prior" to speaking to the police, according to probable cause documents.