TACOMA, Wash. — “Drinks with Daniels” is back. Last fall, KING 5 Chief Reporter Chris Daniels sat down with multiple Seattle City Council candidates and is now venturing outside the city limits. He asked multiple western Washington mayors to meet up for a drink at one of their favorite locations and have a casual conversation about the issues that are important to them.

You’ll meet leaders from Everett, Kent, Federal Way, Bellevue and Tacoma, who chose everything from tea to beer to a mixed drink. The segments will air Feb. 10-14.

RELATED: Drinks with Daniels: 5 western Washington mayors

Victoria Woodards is a long-time public servant and U.S. Army veteran, who has been mayor of the City of Destiny since 2018. She talked about Tacoma’s rebirth while enjoying high tea at the Olive Branch Café and Tea Room in T-Town.