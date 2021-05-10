Distracted driver hits, kills person changing tire along I-5 in Tacoma

The driver who fatally struck a person changing a tire on the side of I-5 was arrested for vehicular homicide.

TACOMA, Wash — A distracted driver struck and killed a person changing a flat tire on the side of Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Monday morning.

The driver was arrested for vehicular homicide. She admitted to being distracted by her cell phone when she hit the person, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Robert Reyer.

The incident happened on the right shoulder of I-5 on the collector-distributor section at South 38th Street, according to Reyer.