1 dead, 3 injured in Tacoma shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating after three people were injured and another person killed in two separate shootings within about seven hours.
The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. Monday. According to police, a 20-year-old man walked into a business on the 1400 block of S. Sprague Ave and said he and a friend were shot while sitting in a nearby parked vehicle.
Officers responded and located a vehicle on the 1800 block of S. 15th St. with an unresponsive 22-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat. First responders started giving lifesaving measures to the victim, but the 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by Tacoma Fire Department medics.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of E. 31st St. Police said a man and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot.
Both victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect descriptions for either shooting have been released at this time.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.