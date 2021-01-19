1 dead, 3 injured in Tacoma shootings

One person was killed and three others injured in two separate shootings in Tacoma Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating after three people were injured and another person killed in two separate shootings within about seven hours.

The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. Monday. According to police, a 20-year-old man walked into a business on the 1400 block of S. Sprague Ave and said he and a friend were shot while sitting in a nearby parked vehicle.

Officers responded and located a vehicle on the 1800 block of S. 15th St. with an unresponsive 22-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat. First responders started giving lifesaving measures to the victim, but the 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by Tacoma Fire Department medics.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police and fire are on scene of a double shooting in the 1800 blk of E 31st St. Both victims transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Victims, one male, one female, had been sitting in a parked vehicle when shot. No suspect info at this time. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/N3nqchaHMg — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 19, 2021

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of E. 31st St. Police said a man and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect descriptions for either shooting have been released at this time.

7:23 pm a 20 yr old male walked into a business in the 1400 blk of S Sprague Ave. with gunshot wounds. Officers located a car nearby with a second male victim. 1st victim transported to hospital. 2nd victim, 22-yr-old, died on scene. Detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/3J422AOK5P — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 19, 2021