Crews respond to large fire at Puget Sound Chiropractic Center in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a large fire at Puget Sound Chiropractic Center in Tacoma early Thursday morning.

The Tacoma Fire Department responded to the fire on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Crews reported flames coming through the roof and a partial building collapse.

Tacoma Fire set up a defensive attack and requested additional fire engine companies to help put out the blaze.

The fire was knocked down, and firefighters entered the building around 5:30 a.m. to extinguish any remaining hot spots inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.