Crews battling two-alarm fire in vacant Tacoma building

Smoke and flames also damaged two other neighboring buildings. Property owners say the vacant building has been a problem before.

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are fighting a two-alarm fire in a vacant building in Tacoma's Stadium District.

Smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away. Fifty firefighters and public works employees responded to the scene at 207 N. I St. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries but are expected to be ok.

Multiple business owners in the area said they had seen people going in and out of the vacant building before.

Two other neighboring buildings were also damaged by flames and smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There were no other injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.