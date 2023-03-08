x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tacoma

Crews battling two-alarm fire in vacant Tacoma building

Smoke and flames also damaged two other neighboring buildings. Property owners say the vacant building has been a problem before.

More Videos

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters are fighting a two-alarm fire in a vacant building in Tacoma's Stadium District. 

Smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away. Fifty firefighters and public works employees responded to the scene at 207 N. I St. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries but are expected to be ok.

Multiple business owners in the area said they had seen people going in and out of the vacant building before. 

Two other neighboring buildings were also damaged by flames and smoke. 

 The cause of the fire is unknown. There were no other injuries reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Watch: KING 5's Top Stories playlist

Before You Leave, Check This Out