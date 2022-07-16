Community unites at funeral held for 14-year-old killed in Tacoma shooting

Iyana Ussery’s death has led to calls to address Tacoma’s rising homicide rate and gun violence.

TACOMA, Wash. — It was an emotional morning in St. John Transformation Ministries, as family and friends paid their last respects to Iyana Ussery.

Ussery was shot and killed on July 6 while sitting in a car at the intersection of Martin Luther King Way and South 19th Street.

Those closest to Iyana talked about how much life and light she brought into their lives, and they shared their memories of the 14-year-old, and how much she’ll be missed.

“She was a good kid, we talked about going to college, she was college bound, it doesn’t matter where she was growing up at, she was focused,” remembers Jamee H., who was friends with Iyana’s mother, Kelsey. “It didn’t matter what was going on, she was focused.”

“We were just reflecting about Iyana, I think the most common thing that came to mind was, ‘Gone too soon,’ gone too soon,” said Michael Knuckles, assistant principal for Hilltop Heritage Middle School.

Ussery’s death was Tacoma’s 25th homicide this year.

During his eulogy deliverance, Pastor Gabriel Madison spoke on how this act of violence rippled throughout the Hilltop.

“We understand the loss of this life and its importance, and it seemed to spark a cry for justice and a cry for change in our community, and we definitely see the need for that,” Madison said.

Others called for something to be done about the violence that led to Ussery’s death.

“We should be able to go to the store, to get some snacks,” said James Watson of Tacoma Ceasefire. “We should not have to fear for our lives. We need to do better, and we’re going to.”

Now Iyana’s family are beginning the difficult work of laying one of their youngest to rest.

But community members let them know that they will not be alone.

“We didn’t want to turn this into a spectacle,” Pastor Madison said. “We want the family to know that we love them, and we care for them, and we’re here when the cameras are gone.”