Climbing area in Tacoma's Eastside gets kids moving

A new park with a climbing area is open to the public in Eastside with the aim of helping children stay active during the pandemic.

TACOMA, Wash — Children in Tacoma’s Eastside have a new toy to play with. Two artificial boulders have been brought into a new park that opened today next to the city's Eastside Community Center.

The park not only gives kids a new challenge, but it also gives them an opportunity to get moving, which is important when it comes to reversing a rising trend in childhood obesity in the state.

“Their bodies kind of get stagnant, you gotta get them up and moving, get their blood flowing, get their brains pumping,”, said Brigid Olson, a senior program lead who works at the Eastside Boys and Girls Club. “Even as adults, we kind of give ourselves brain breaks, but with them being in school, we have to schedule their brain breaks, or they would just stare at a screen all day.”

The park is part of a collaborative effort between the Trust of Public Land, Tacoma Public Schools and Metro Parks Tacoma. The goal is to ensure that Tacoma residents are always just ten minutes away from a park.

After months of lockdowns and closures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, community organizers say the need to establish open-air spaces like this is more important than ever.

“I think more than ever, we’ve realized access to green space and park is so important to our mental health and physical health because kids are now online, on computers doing virtual lessons all day, and spending more time outside when they have recess is so important,” said Quena Batres of the Trust of Public Land.

Some residents, such as Ulysses Martin, say they appreciate the addition to the neighborhood, and they hope that people will take some time and do some climbing of their own.