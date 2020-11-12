Tacoma mayor announces 'guaranteed income' for residents most in need

A $500,000 grant will be used to put money in the pockets of Tacoma residents who need it most, Mayor Victoria Woodards announced Tuesday.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards says plans are underway to get a half-million dollar grant into the hands of Tacoma residents in need.

“Our community is pretty excited about it,” she said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made a $15 million donation to Mayors for a Guaranteed Income – a group of about 30 mayors nationwide, including Woodards, who believe guaranteed income is critical to ending poverty. The group was formed earlier this summer.

“I didn't know that, by being a founding member, all these great things would happen for my city,” she said.

Woodards made the announcement during Tuesday’s city council meeting that Tacoma will get $500,000. Woodards said they want a targeted approach to who gets the money -- referring to the United Way’s ALICE project, which aims to eradicate poverty by 2028.

ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Compromised (but) Employed, or more simply -- those who earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services listed the 2020 federal poverty level at $30,680 for a family of five.

“We're focused on ALICE in Tacoma. And we're even talking about focusing on ALICE with children,” she said.

Woodards anticipates more information by March, as there are still many details to work out.

“When will we stand it up? What will it be called? How much will we give? How long would it last?” Woodards said.

Other questions like how to apply and how much money each resident would get also need to be figured out.