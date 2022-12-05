Chinook salmon restoration project kicks off in Point Defiance

The hope is by getting the youth involved now, they can foster a feeling of stewardship over the Puget Sound that will carry into the next generation.

TACOMA, Wash. — Northwest Salmon Research kicked off its annual project to help grow the Chinook salmon population in the Puget Sound.

Students from Tacoma’s Science and Math Institute (SAMi) will raise juvenile Chinook salmon fry in a temporary saltwater net pen, feeding them on a high-saline diet, then releasing them after 6 weeks into the Puget Sound.

The experience is part of the C.O.R.E. (Chinook, Orca, Research and Education) Project, a community-led collaboration between the Puyallup Tribe, Tacoma Public Schools (TPS), and other city departments who say that preserving the Chinook salmon population is a high priority for Tacoma and the Puget Sound.

Each fish also will be individually tagged to gather future data, and on June 14 they’ll finally be released into the wild.

Eamon Keating and his robotics team will play a vital role in making sure the Chinook salmon’s habitat is safe.

“You can’t see the net down there,” he explained. “So our job is to take a robot down and inspect the net without ever having to put a person down there, and if we can, if we do find a problem, we try and fix it with the net.”

Keating says the experience will give him more than just some good memories.

“I’ve learned all these cool engineering skills. I’ve learned more about salmon than I ever thought I would know,” he said.

Liz Minks, co-director of SAMi, says the hope is that by including young people, a sense of responsibility can be instilled early to preserve the Puget Sound’s ecosystem.

“Students need to have experiences where they can learn the impact of their work, instead of just theoretical experiences,” she said. “We can have students participating in community as much as possible, with real authentic projects.”

C.O.R.E. also aims to improve the entire ecosystem by replenishing the Chinook salmon population.

“We don’t have enough orcas, and the Chinook are their food,” Minks said. “So…we are trying to help them survive by providing them their food.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, only 22 of at least 37 historic Chinook salmon populations remain, and their numbers have fallen to as low as ten percent of their usual population size.

Northwest Salmon Research President Wayne Harmond remembers when the Chinook salmon wasn't even available.

"There was a time when you couldn't get Chinook salmon. You just couldn't,” he recalled. “Now we’re at a point where there’s more fish, there’s a quota now that we can take a healthy number of fish, and put it out at these great restaurants and have this great healthy food, and we want to see that grow.”

This is why he says it's important to teach young people ways to preserve the ecosystem.

But after working with the students, he's confident that the Puget Sound will be in good hands.