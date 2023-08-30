'If you have a chance to help someone, help them': Man helps driver, dog after car catches fire in Tacoma

Joey Jazwiec was on his way to work when he saw a car on fire, so he jumped in to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Joey Jazwiec's work day at Legacy Telecommunications typically involves climbing a cell phone tower to make sure the equipment is working properly. But on Wednesday, he was late to work after stepping in to help a woman and her dog during an emergency on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Jazwiec prides himself on being reliable, and he's also being called a hero around his workplace now. He ran toward the flames coming from a car when it caught fire on the Narrows bridge Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.

Jazwiec rushed to help the driver of the burning car and her dog, Petunia.

"I pulled up right in front of her. She was screaming for her dog," Jazwiec said about the morning's harrowing moments. "The dog was trying to run off and I ran up and bear-hugged the dog and I asked if there was anyone else in the car and she said no, thankfully."

Though he was quick to assist the victims he saw immediately, Jazwiec was worried more people were in danger.

"My main concern was is there anyone else in that car. Because they need to get out now," he said.

The entire situation caused Jazwiec to be late to work. A fire lieutenant with the Tacoma Fire Department recorded a video for Jazwiec's boss to share that he had a good excuse for being late.

Back at work, Jazwiec went on with his day, but he said, the chaotic and tense moments on his commute to work were fresh on his mind.