Challenge to Washington's law banning conversion therapy rejected in court

TACOMA, Wash. — A federal judge in Tacoma rejected an effort to block Washington state's law banning conversion therapy on minors Monday.

The measure was signed into law in 2018 and bans licensed therapists from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation. It was challenged by a licensed marriage and family therapist.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said it's a "win for LGBTQ+ civil rights."

"The research is clear - conversion therapy does not work, and can be particularly harmful to minors," a statement from Ferguson reads, pointing out the legislation was bipartisan. "I'm proud of my legal team for defending this important law."

The law deems it "unprofessional conduct" for a licensed health care provider to perform conversion therapy on a patient under the age of 18.

Washington and at least 10 other states —including California and Oregon — plus the District of Columbia have laws or regulations banning conversion therapy for LGBT minors.