TACOMA, Wash. — A team with Tacoma Fire rescued two people from a vehicle that drove off a steep embankment in the 6600 block of Marinera Street Tuesday afternoon.

One person was safely raised to the street around 4:30 p.m.

The second was raised to the road just before 5 p.m.

