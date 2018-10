Birds are arriving in Tacoma, Wash. this weekend.

The Santa Monica, Calif., electric scooter share company plans to launch a fleet in the Tacoma, which neighbors Seattle to the south.

“We are thrilled to have been welcomed by the city as a new, environmentally friendly option for the people of Tacoma,” a Bird spokesperson said.

In September, the City of Tacoma launched a pilot program with Bird competitor Lime, allowing 250 scooters and 100 electric-assist bicycles to be deployed.

